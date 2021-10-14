Clover Finance (CLV) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Clover Finance (CURRENCY:CLV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $151.12 million and approximately $31.43 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001974 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00062968 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00092746 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00115852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00071387 BTC.

Clover Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,777,778 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PoW/PoS coin that seems to be a scam. Clevernodes Much like masternodes, the objective of clevernodes will be to keep CLV off the market by rewarding big investors for “holding”. To run a clevernode you will need to have 25,000 (this number is still being discussed), this 25,000 will need to have been in your wallet for at least 2 weeks, you can think about it as a the clevernode minimum stake age. How will payments work? Payments relative to the past month will be made every 1st of next month. To be eligible for the payment you will need to, in the previous month have staked at least 25,000 CLV for at least 2 weeks. How much will be paid? Clevernode owners will receive the equivalent to triple the normal stake (9 * 3 = 27%/year) over the coins that staked for at least 2 weeks. With clevernodes we hope to increase Clevercoin's value while rewarding the investors that are supporting the project. If you have any suggestions/commentaries please tell us, this is the time to. EXAMPLE: Tom stakes 30,000 CLV for 3 weeks in July 2015. He will receive, in his wallet in August 1st, 675 CLV. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

