CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Short Interest Update

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLHI traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 7,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,699. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. CLST has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.48.

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of electronic parts and equipment. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

