CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,997,000 after buying an additional 772,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,942,000 after buying an additional 254,405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,242,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,253,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,508,000 after buying an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after buying an additional 204,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

