Coatue Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coatue Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,868,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 213,951 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 4.0% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,031,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.18. 158,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,481,632. The company has a market capitalization of $318.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.12 and its 200 day moving average is $178.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.
DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
The Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).
Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.