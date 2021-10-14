Coatue Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coatue Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,868,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 213,951 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 4.0% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,031,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.18. 158,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,481,632. The company has a market capitalization of $318.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.12 and its 200 day moving average is $178.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

