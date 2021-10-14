Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

DNAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

DNAY stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Codex DNA has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Codex DNA will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,227,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth $770,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter worth $2,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

