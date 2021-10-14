Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGEAF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.88. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.26. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $69.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.