Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.99.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,352 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,483,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 871,595 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,367,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 98,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 3.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

