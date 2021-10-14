Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,600 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the September 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCW. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Color Star Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCW opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.14. Color Star Technology has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills.

