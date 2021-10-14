Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) vs. UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Critical Review

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Property Trust 36.27% 3.74% 2.39% UMH Properties 24.55% 37.04% 3.87%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Columbia Property Trust and UMH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Property Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 UMH Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00

Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $17.01, indicating a potential downside of 11.22%. UMH Properties has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.86%. Given UMH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Columbia Property Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and UMH Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Property Trust $300.57 million 7.32 $115.71 million $1.52 12.61 UMH Properties $163.61 million 6.87 $5.05 million $0.70 33.84

Columbia Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than UMH Properties. Columbia Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMH Properties has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Columbia Property Trust pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMH Properties pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Columbia Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UMH Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Columbia Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of UMH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Columbia Property Trust beats UMH Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

