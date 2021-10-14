Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several analysts have commented on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 367,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

