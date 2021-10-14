Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 53,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,138,939 shares.The stock last traded at $31.34 and had previously closed at $32.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

