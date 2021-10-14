Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 10,277 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 1,031.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86.

