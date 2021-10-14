Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $968,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Shares of IVOV opened at $163.50 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.93 and a 1 year high of $170.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.38.

