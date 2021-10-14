Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,720,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,497,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,688,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,589,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $55.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.