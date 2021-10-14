COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CIG.C stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.47. 27,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,474. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

Get COMPANHIA ENERG/S alerts:

About COMPANHIA ENERG/S

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.