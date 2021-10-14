COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of CIG.C stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.47. 27,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,474. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.
About COMPANHIA ENERG/S
Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.