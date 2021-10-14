Comparing Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) and IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) and IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Avid Bioservices has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMV has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Avid Bioservices and IMV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices 0 0 3 0 3.00 IMV 0 3 2 0 2.40

Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.56%. IMV has a consensus target price of $3.16, suggesting a potential upside of 94.91%. Given IMV’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IMV is more favorable than Avid Bioservices.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avid Bioservices and IMV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices $95.87 million 14.98 $11.21 million $0.06 390.33 IMV $220,000.00 604.87 -$26.02 million ($0.43) -3.77

Avid Bioservices has higher revenue and earnings than IMV. IMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avid Bioservices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Avid Bioservices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of IMV shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Avid Bioservices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Bioservices and IMV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices 12.63% 19.89% 6.25% IMV -11,386.18% -99.76% -66.89%

Summary

Avid Bioservices beats IMV on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc. engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support. The company was founded on June 3, 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

About IMV

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities. Its drug candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a targeted T cell therapy that has completed multiple phases 1 and 1b trials generating results in late-stage ovarian cancer and relapsed/refractory DLBCL (Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma) where it has identified a predictive biomarker. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian E. Lowe on May 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

