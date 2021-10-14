Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBCP. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 194.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 925,944 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth about $4,030,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

