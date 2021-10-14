ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Raised by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,012 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $73.23 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $75.52. The company has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

