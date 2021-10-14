Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 6,682.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after buying an additional 2,080,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,186,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Construction Partners by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,286,000 after buying an additional 361,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Construction Partners by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after buying an additional 275,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

