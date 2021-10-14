Contrasting Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) & Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) and Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Adagio Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $82.65 million 36.74 -$52.41 million N/A N/A Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adagio Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Relay Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Relay Therapeutics and Adagio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Adagio Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $51.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.44%. Adagio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.52%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Adagio Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Adagio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics N/A -33.43% -31.13% Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats Adagio Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

