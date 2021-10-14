Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

VLRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.74.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 2.83.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,607,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4,355.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 780,395 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 618,959 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,989,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 487,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

