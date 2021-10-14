Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) Insider Paul Freud Acquires 200,000 Shares

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) insider Paul Freud acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

Shares of LON CRU opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of £10.99 million and a PE ratio of -33.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.65. Coral Products plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th.

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

