Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, an increase of 162.7% from the September 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,008,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,069,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $20,420,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $19,078,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 40.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,262,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 363,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 44.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 298,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,556 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. 10,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,822. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.69%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.