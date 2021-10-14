Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director Margaret Mcloughlin Sells 1,000 Shares

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Margaret Mcloughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cortexyme alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of Cortexyme stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $572,640.00.

Cortexyme stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,571,000 after buying an additional 109,706 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,043,000 after buying an additional 275,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after buying an additional 59,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after buying an additional 42,405 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cortexyme by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.