Cosmos Price Tops $33.99 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion and $764.12 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.99 or 0.00058757 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,659.33 or 0.99685564 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00050159 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001254 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.00524250 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 280,698,994 coins and its circulating supply is 222,914,391 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

