Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃcor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics and everyday consumables, as well as travel and restaurant order and delivery services. Coupang, Inc. is based in Seoul, South Korea. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPNG. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE CPNG opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. Coupang has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,691,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $2,655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $63,769,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 17.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

