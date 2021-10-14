Cowen Begins Coverage on Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Cowen started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $46.29 on Monday. Procept BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $46.31.

