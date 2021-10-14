Cowen Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $47.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $62.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 545,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,750,831. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

