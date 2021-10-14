CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of CP ALL Public stock remained flat at $$19.75 during trading hours on Thursday. 78 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773. CP ALL Public has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.55.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of CP ALL Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.