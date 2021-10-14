Credit Suisse Group Lowers Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $22.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,388. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

