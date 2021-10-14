Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 98.0% in September

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the September 15th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ USOI opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 20.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 4.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

