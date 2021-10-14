Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWEGF. BMO Capital Markets raised Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.96.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

CWEGF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.52. 51,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.