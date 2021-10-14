Cribstone Capital Management LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,256 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,042,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,239,708,000 after buying an additional 103,485 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.8% in the second quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 147,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,136,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,933,401,000 after purchasing an additional 170,647 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

MSFT opened at $296.31 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.