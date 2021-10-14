CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stake Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7,074.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 54,755 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRSP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.35.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $96.77 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $84.38 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.