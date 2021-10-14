Critical Review: United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) & Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -19.36% -45.54% -6.27% Safety Insurance Group 19.01% 15.05% 6.44%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Insurance and Safety Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 1 1 0 0 1.50 Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.75%. Given United Insurance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe United Insurance is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Dividends

United Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. United Insurance pays out -8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Insurance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

United Insurance has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Insurance and Safety Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $846.66 million 0.22 -$96.45 million ($2.89) -1.46 Safety Insurance Group $846.25 million 1.43 $138.21 million N/A N/A

Safety Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Insurance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.4% of United Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats United Insurance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

