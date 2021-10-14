Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

Get Croda International alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Croda International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. Croda International has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6606 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.02%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Croda International (COIHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.