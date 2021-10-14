Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report $316.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.40 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $193.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $941.95 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,920. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $742.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $657,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,133.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.