CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

NYSE CAPL opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $780.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.24. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $859.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.14 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 52,800 shares of company stock valued at $925,534 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 171.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 171,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,915,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 26.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 164,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

