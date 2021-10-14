CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CURO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.120 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $746.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.87. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $437,181.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,460.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 68,521 shares of company stock worth $1,140,702 in the last ninety days. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of CURO Group worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

