CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.85.

Shares of CONE opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,905.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,519,000 after purchasing an additional 76,104 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

