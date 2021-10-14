D.R. Horton’s (DHI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $129.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.57% from the stock’s previous close.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.31. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.