Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Invests $217,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 447.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 545,920 shares of company stock worth $21,750,831. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

