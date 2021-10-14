Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 150,000 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,217,000 after purchasing an additional 349,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,336,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,148,000 after acquiring an additional 97,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 196,418 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

NYSE VNO opened at $44.34 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -82.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

