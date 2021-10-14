Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €98.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Daimler in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler in a report on Monday, September 27th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.29 ($108.57).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €81.56 ($95.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50. Daimler has a 1-year low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 1-year high of €82.66 ($97.25). The business has a 50-day moving average of €73.44 and a 200 day moving average of €74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

