Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 394.9% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DWAHY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.08. 14,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,152. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

