Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 394.9% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DWAHY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.08. 14,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,152. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

