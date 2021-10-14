Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.43 and last traded at $63.61. 43,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,646,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,868,000 after acquiring an additional 364,440 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,499,000 after purchasing an additional 866,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after purchasing an additional 542,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,353,000 after purchasing an additional 570,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,269,000 after purchasing an additional 634,881 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.