Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Shares of DRI opened at $149.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.64. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

