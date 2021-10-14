Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUAVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

DUAVF stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 170. Dassault Aviation has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $1,275.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.64.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

