Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Down 93.2% in September

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the September 15th total of 741,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTSS opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. Datasea has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.22.

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

