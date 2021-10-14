DATx Market Capitalization Tops $792,611.41 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One DATx coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. DATx has a market cap of $792,611.41 and $222,060.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00046159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00234627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00096392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

